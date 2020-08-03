Jiten Lalwani: This year has been one of the biggest teachers in my life

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) TV actor Jiten Lalwani celebrated a lockdown birthday on Monday. In retrospect, he says this year has been one of the biggest teachers in his life.

“Birthdays have never been about the size of invitees who partake in the celebration. For me, it has always been about what I have learnt over the years and how much I have grown in terms of self-realisation.”

“This year has been tough on all of us, but the positive side is that none of us are alone in this, we are all in this together. In retrospect, this year has been one of the biggest teachers in my life,” he added.

He has no complaints.

“I couldn’t have asked for anything more because I have my beautiful family by side on my special day. I am keeping this birthday a low-key affair, for safety is the top-most priority,” he said.

Jiten is best known for his role of Kiran Virani on “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi”, Inder Kashyap in “Sasural Genda Phool” and Samarjeet in “Naagin 3”. He is currently seen essaying the role Kesari in “Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram” on &TV.

–IANS

