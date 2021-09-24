Jitender Maan alias ‘Gogi’ who was shot dead in a witness box in a courtroom of Delhi’s Rohini Court, was a most wanted gangster involved in umpteen number of kidnappings and murders.

Gogi, who was arrested by the Special Cell in April, was involved in the killing of a Haryana-based singer, who was gunned down by assailants in Panipat in 2017. Gogi carried a reward of Rs 2.5 lakh on his head in Haryana.

When Delhi Police arrested Gogi under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, he was carrying a total bounty of Rs seven lakh on his head.

Gogi’s name had also cropped up in the murder case of Aam Aadmi Party leader Virendra Mann in Narela. The gangsters, including Gogi, had pumped 26 bullets into the AAP leader’s body.

Apart from this brutal murder, in 2018 there was a gang war with the rival Tilu gang in Burari which claimed the lives of three people.

Not just in Delhi, the Haryana police were also looking for Gogi in many cases.

When a police team caught Gogi from Gurugram, Haryana, he expressed fear that the cops would kill him in an encounter. Subsequently, he made a video that went viral on social media. At that time, Gogi was arrested along with gangster Kuldeep Fazza, who was later killed in an encounter with the Delhi Police.

The rival Tilu gang, whose two members killed Gogi in a Rohini Court on Friday, was involved in constant strife with Gogi’s gang which often resulted in a bloodbath of the members of both the gangs.

Earlier in March this year, Gogi’s close confidant and childhood friend Monu Mann was killed by the Tilu gang.

–IANS

