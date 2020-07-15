Actor Jitendra Kumar is in ‘Chaplin mood’

Actor Jitendra Kumar has revealed that he is in a “Chaplin mood”.

Jitendra shared a picture of himself on Instagram. In the image, the actor is seen posing with a Charlie Chaplin portrait.

“Chaplin mood… #monthback #galleryexplore,” he wrote.

Jitendra, who is known for his work in projects like “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan” and “Panchayat”, was recently seen in the digital film “Chaman Bahaar”, also featuring Ritika Badiani, Bhuvan Arora and Alam Khan.

Jitendra in June said in an interview that the second season of his web-series “Panchayat” is “underway”.

“Actually, the lockdown started soon after we finished the first season, and things came to a halt. Writing and story lineup for the second season is already underway. Official planning will be done after the lockdown is lifted. But yes, it’s on,” Jitendra said.