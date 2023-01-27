Several party leaders including Delhi BJP team visited the schools of their respective working areas and joined the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the students.

During one of the programmes organised at Rohini’s Mount Abu School, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Working President of Delhi BJP Virendra Sachdeva, MP Hansraj Hans, Delhi BJP Spokesperson Shubhendu Shekhar Awasthi, along with Principal Jyoti Arora, Managing Director of the school Bharat Arora participated.

Interacting with the students in the programme, Union Minister Jitendra Singh told them that the thoughts given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be put to use at the time of examination. Along with this, he also advised the parents and teachers that everyone should understand the thinking of the students and their goals.

Virendra Sachdeva extended good wishes to all the students for the upcoming exams. He said, “Students work extra hard at the time of exams, but there is no need to limit this hard work only to exams, but we should be aware of time management in every situation of our life.”

