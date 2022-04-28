INDIA

Jitendra Singh refutes claims that KCR was ‘insulted’ by PMO

Union Minister of State for Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Jitendra Singh, on Thursday refuted media reports wherein the son of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao claimed that the PMO sent a message that KCR, as the Telangana CM is popularly known, should not be a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modis programmes when the latter visited Hyderabad earlier this year.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s visit to Hyderabad in February, Singh denied the PMO sending any such message.

“According to some media reports, the son of Telangana CM has claimed that the PMO sent a message that KCR should not be a part of PM’s programmes when he visited Hyderabad. This is patently untrue. No such message was sent by the PMO,” Singh tweeted.

“In fact, the CM of Telangana was expected at the events on 5th February when PM visited Hyderabad. It was the CM’s office which informed the PMO that the CM was not feeling well and hence would not be attending,” he said in another tweet.

Earlier in February, BJP MLA from Telangana, T. Raja Singh, had said that KCR was scared of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that is why he did not go to the airport to receive the PM.

Modi was on a one-day visit to Hyderabad in February to unveil the 216 feet statue of Saint Ramanujacharya.

