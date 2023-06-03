INDIA

The family members of a 19-year-old girl, who was attacked by her jilted lover with a knife, had no knowledge of her troubles with the man at her workplace, as she had never mentioned him to them.

Amit (24) tried to slit the throat of Tanu Priya Sharma (19), a resident of Rithala, with a knife on Friday at the office of Creative Concept Design where they worked.

The teenager survived the attack after other staff members rescued her, but Amit later committed suicide at a room in the same office, which is run by his sister and brother-in-law.

According to Tanu’s father Sanjeev Kumar, his daughter never informed him about facing any problem or being troubled by a man at her workplace.

Kumar, a graphic designer, mentioned that she had completed her 12th grade last year and had intended to join a college of her choice.

However, as she was unable to secure admission, she opted to work for a while and around seven months ago, the victim joined Creative Concept Design.

Kumar recalled that his daughter contacted him immediately after the attack using a colleague’s phone and pleaded for help.

“When I saw her at the hospital, she had injuries on her arm, indicating that she had resisted the attack,” he said.

20230603-232804

