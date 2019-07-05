JJP leader gets notice for remark on Sapna Chaudhary

Chandigarh, July 11 (IANS) The Haryana State Women Commission has issued a notice to Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Digvijay Chautala for his alleged indecent remarks on dancer-singer Sapna Chaudhary who recently joined the BJP.

Digvijay, grandson of former Chief Minister O.P. Chautala, had said: “Ab thumke lagane wali BJP ke liye votes layegi (Now, a dancer will bring votes for the BJP).”

Denying the allegations, he said: “I have not made any insulting comment against a woman. I respect Sapna Chaudhary, but I also stand by my statement.”

He described her art of dancing as “vulgar”, saying “such things are not in our culture”.

At this, the State Women Commission had issued a notice to Digvijay seeking his reply by Friday, failing which ex-parte action would be taken against him.

Digvijay is the younger brother of former Member of Parliament Dushyant Chautala, who ahead of the Lok Sabha elections broke off ties with their grandfather and his party, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), and formed the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).

–IANS

vg/pg