The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), an ally of the BJP in Haryana, will now contest elections in Rajasthan in alliance with it, its national President Ajay Singh Chautala said on Friday.

Chautala, who had come to Jaipur on Friday for his party expansion, said that talks are going on at the national level with BJP national President J.P. Nadda.

“We will contest on those seats in Rajasthan where BJP is weak, he said adding that “BJP is weak in 20 to 25 seats in Rajasthan. Now, JJP will contest on those seats where it is strong”.

The JJP has entered Rajasthan before the Assembly elections and has formally formed its team in the state.

Prithvi Meel will be the state President of the party, and Prateek Maharia, nephew of BJP leader Subhash Maharia, has been made the President of the youth front.

Chautala said that the Ashok Gehllot-led Congress government has failed on every front. “Now the people of the state are looking towards the third option. Whenever we contested elections, people have reposed faith in us,” he said, adding his party will contest elections on many seats including Fatehpur, Suratgarh, Kotputli, Nohar, Bhadra, and Lunkaransar.

On the question of seeing JJP as an alternative to RLP’s Hanuman Beniwal, Chautala questioned if he is even in a position to win today?

On the question of alliances, newly-appointed state President Meel said that this is a matter of election time.

