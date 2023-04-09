INDIALIFESTYLE

J&K: 100 trucks flagged-off to facilitate migratory tribal population

The Jammu and Kashmir Tribal Affairs Department on Sunday flagged off a fleet of 100 trucks for transportation of livestock and families of migratory tribal population from various districts to the highland pastures.

The J&K government had earlier announced the provision of transport/freight services for migratory tribal population during annual migration to highland pastures.

“The government took the decision to help the migratory tribals and to minimise frequent traffic jamming on Srinagar-Jammu Highway and the Mughal Road,” an official statement said.

According to official figures, more than 16,000 migratory tribal families were benefitted last year after spending summer months in Kashmir pastures and brought back in the trucks to their destination in various districts of Jammu division.

The transportation system put in place by the Tribal Affairs Department has reduced the travel time from 20-30 days on-foot to 1-2 days while it has also helped in smooth traffic management.

These trucks have been deployed both on National Highway-44 and Mughal Road. More number of trucks are being inducted this year by the department to ensure coverage of 100 per cent families.

The deployed trucks shall ply along the National Highway from Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Udhampur to various destinations in Kashmir and on Mughal road axis from Rajouri and Poonch to various destinations in Kashmir.

The services are being provided on National Highway and Mughal Road from concerned districts.

