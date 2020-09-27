J&K: 1,141 more test Covid positive; tally crosses 72,000

Srinagar, Sep 27 (IANS) Another 1,141 people tested Covid-19 positive in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, taking the total number of people infected with the novel coronavirus beyond 72,000 in the Union Territory.

A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations department said of 1,141 people tested positive, 689 are from Jammu division while 452 are from Kashmir division.

So far, 72,190 people have been infected with coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir.

A total of 52,859 have completely recovered.

Seven patients succumbed to the virus on Sunday — 3 from Jammu division and 4 from Kashmir division, as the total number of people killed by the dreaded virus in J&K touched 1,132.

The number of active cases is 18,199 out of which 10,463 are from Jammu division and 7,736 are from Kashmir division.

