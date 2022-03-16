Three wanted terrorists belonging to proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (TRF) have been neutralised by the police and security forces in Srinagar, officials said on Wednesday.

As per the ofiicials, the three were involved in the recent killing of Khanmoh sarpanch Sameer Ahmad Bhat.

The police said that based on a specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in the Nowgam area of Srinagar, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the police and the army.

During the search operation, as the search party proceeded towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately, which was retaliated effectively, leading to an encounter. Later on, the CRPF also joined the operation.

“In the ensuing encounter, three categorised terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter,” the police said.

The slain terrorists have been identified as Adil Nabi Teli from Galchibal Chandhara, Pampore; Shakir Ahmad Tantray from Ronipora Shopian; and Yasir Ahmad Wagay from Kujer Frisal, Kulgam.

“As per police records, the slain terrorists were affiliated to Lashkar-e-Taiba (TRF) and were active since last year. They were part of groups involved in several terror crime cases, including attack on police/ security forces and civilian atrocities,” the police said.

Earlier, J&K Police quoting IGP Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar, tweeted: “Terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF involved in the recent killing of Khanmoh’s sarpanch Sameer Bhat trapped in Nowgam encounter.”

“Pertinently terrorist Adil Teli along with his associates was also involved in the killing of Inspector Pervaiz Ahmad Dar at Menganwari Nowgam on 22/06/2021, and the killing of Javaid Ahmed Malik at Lurgam Tral. Besides, he was also involved in a grenade attack on a joint party of police and CRPF at Barbarshah Srinagar in which one civilian was killed and three civilians were injured,” the police said.

“Similarly, terrorists Shakir Ahmad & Yasir Ahmad were involved in several terror crime cases including killing of ASI Mohammad Ashraf near PS Bijbehara, Anantnag, on 22/12/2021,” they added.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including one AK rifle, three AK Magazines, 14 AK rounds, two pistols, four pistol magazines, and six pistol rounds, were recovered from the site of the encounter.

