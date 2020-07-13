J&K: 314 test positive, Covid-19 tally is 10,827

Srinagar, July 13 (IANS) At least 314 people tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday as the total number of people infected by the deadly virus reached 10,827 in the Union Territory, officials said.

A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Department said 89 people in Jammu division and 225 in Kashmir division have tested Covid-19 positive.

Eight persons died in different hospitals of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday and the total number of people killed by the coronavirus reached 187.

So far, 6,095 patients have completely recovered.

The number of active cases is now 4,545 in Jammu and Kashmir out of which 789 are in Jammu division and 3,756 in Kashmir division.

