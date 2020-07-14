J&K: 346 test positive, Covid-19 tally crosses 11,000

Srinagar, July 14 (IANS) At total of 346 people tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday as the number of Covid-19 cases crossed 11,000 in the Union Territory, officials said.

A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Department said of 346 tested positive on Tuesday, 56 are in Jammu division while 290 are in Kashmir division as the total number of Covid-19 infected people jumped to 11,173 in J&K.

Eight patients succumbed to the dreaded virus on Tuesday in different hospitals. So far, 195 people have been killed by the dreaded virus in Jammu and Kashmir.

Besides, 6,223 patients have completely recovered.

The number of active cases is now 4,755 in J&K out of which 816 are in Jammu division and and 3,939 in Kashmir division, officials said.

–IANS

sq/pgh