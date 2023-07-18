INDIA

J&K: 4 LeT terrorist associates arrested in Budgam

Jammu and Kashmir security forces on Tuesday arrested four terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT in Budgam and recovered incriminating materials from their possession.

Police said that they were arrested from Beerwah areas of district Budgam.

Police have identified them sas Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, resident of Gondipora Beerwah, Azhar Ahmad Mir, resident of Chewdara Beerwah, Irfan Ahmad Sofi, resident of Arwah Beerwah and Abrar Ahmad Malik, resident of Arwah Beerwah, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT.

“Incriminating materials have been recovered from their possession. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation,” police said.

