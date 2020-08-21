J&K adds 654 fresh Covid cases to breach 31K mark

Srinagar, Aug 21 (IANS) With 654 new coronavirus cases, J&K’s tally breached the 31,000 mark on Friday, while 15 more patients succumbed to the infection, said the health department.

After the addition of 654 fresh cases — 114 in Jammu division and 540 in Kashmir division, the tally went up to 31,371.

So far 23,805 people have recovered in the Union Territory.

The death toll in J&K stands at 593.

The number of active cases is now 6,973 out of which 1,483 are in Jammu division and 5,490 in Kashmir division.

