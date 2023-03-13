The Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council (AC) which met under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the proposals of different departments for transfer of land for various public purposes, an official statement said.

The AC decided to transfer land measuring 80 Kanal Four Marla (20 Kanal at Srinagar and land measuring 60 Kanal Four Marla at Ranbirpora village, Anantnag) in favour of Department of Disaster Management Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction for construction of transit accommodations in Srinagar and Anantnag for Kashmiri migrant government employees appointed under Prime Minister’s Package.

The AC also transferred land in favour of Power Development Department for augmentation of power supply in different areas.

The AC transferred 42 Kanal 15 Marla situated at Pohrupeth village, Kupwara, for construction of 315 MVA, 220/132 KV GIS grid sub-station, land measuring Two Kanal situated at Noorpora village, Pulwama, for construction of new 33/11 KV substation in Pulwama and the land measuring One Kanal 10 Marla situated at Odina village, Bandipora, for construction of 3.15 MVA, 33/11 KV receiving station for providing electricity to the transit accommodation for PM Package employees.

