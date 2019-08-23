J&K admin says no health care crisis

Srinagar, Aug 29 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir police and administration on Thursday refuted claims made by a foreign publication about health services being affected in the Valley due to clampdown, terming the article as propaganda.

Jammu and Kashmir police officer Imtiaz Hussain, reacting to an article in Wall Street Journal, said that there is no shortage of medicine and there is no so-called clampdown.

“All hospitals all over Kashmir are functioning normally,” Hussain said in a tweet terming the report as “absolute propaganda.” He said there is nothing of the sort as claimed in this news story.

In another tweet, Hussain said “Kashmir has world class doctors, state of the art medical equipment. We have been graded as best in the country in terms of health care. There is absolutely no disruption in functioning of hospitals or heath care centers.”

Shahid Choudhary, a civil servant in Jammu and Kashmir administration, also tweeted that that there was no healthcare crisis in the Valley.

“In my official, personal and moral capacity, I want to assure everyone that there is no healthcare crisis in #Kashmir. Some difficulties, not unique to post Aug 5 (When Article 370 was abrogated).” Choudhary said this in backdrop of some shocking reportage from London and Washington.

“Trust this local word, I am available for your questions tomorrow,” tweeted Choudhary.

The Wall Street Journal had carried a news story titled “India’s Kashmir clampdown turns hospitals into graveyards”.

This is not the first time that a report on the ground situation in the Valley has been rubbished by Jammu and Kashmir administration.

The officials have claimed that there is no shortage of medicines as adequate stocks have been supplied to pharmacists and dealers.

