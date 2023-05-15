INDIA

J&K administration ready to listen to every citizen: L-G

NewsWire
0
0

J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha said on Monday that his administration was always ready to listen to people while in the past some 1,000 had hijacked the administration.

“Some odd 1,000 people had got contract of the government and they ruined the state. Their time is up as the present administration is always ready to listen to every citizen of the UT,” Sinha said while addressing Kisan Samparak Abhiyan in Anantnag district.

“We are here to serve the 1.30 crore people of J&K without any discrimination and some people cannot digest the peace and development in J&K.

“Some people feel pain in their stomachs after seeing the peace and development in Kashmir. I can’t help them.

“Kashmiri products will reach national and international markets soon. Time is not far when a farmer’s son here would like to become a farmer similarly as a government officer’s son dreams to become an officer.”

20230515-155203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BYJU’S meets NCPCR officials, defends itself on student database buying allegation

    All govt buildings in Panaji to have solar panels: Goa Minister

    ‘Bigg Boss 16’: Nimrit cries for help as Archana throws chilli,...

    Opposition in Kerala accuses CPI-M of ‘patronising’ mafias