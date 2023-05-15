J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha said on Monday that his administration was always ready to listen to people while in the past some 1,000 had hijacked the administration.

“Some odd 1,000 people had got contract of the government and they ruined the state. Their time is up as the present administration is always ready to listen to every citizen of the UT,” Sinha said while addressing Kisan Samparak Abhiyan in Anantnag district.

“We are here to serve the 1.30 crore people of J&K without any discrimination and some people cannot digest the peace and development in J&K.

“Some people feel pain in their stomachs after seeing the peace and development in Kashmir. I can’t help them.

“Kashmiri products will reach national and international markets soon. Time is not far when a farmer’s son here would like to become a farmer similarly as a government officer’s son dreams to become an officer.”

20230515-155203