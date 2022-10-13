Till now, the new session in Jammu division used to begin in April-May while in the Kashmir division, students used to appear for final exams in October and the new session commenced in November every year.

From this year onwards students in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions from grade – 1 to 12 will appear in the examinations in March and the classes will start in April-May months.

The government had a valid reason to shift the exam session from November to March in Kashmir as the students despite appearing in Class 10th and 12th exams in November had to wait till the new academic term to enroll in professional courses out of J&K.

New academic sessions in all the outside universities and colleges commences in April-May. Students from Kashmir after appearing in exams were left with nothing to do for nearly four months. Holding exams early didn’t serve any purpose. Students used to be in a hurry to complete their syllabus and sit for exams.

Trend has changed

During the past few years the trend in Kashmir has changed. Parents, who can afford it, have been sending their wards to other states to pursue higher education. The government has also been sponsoring the meritorious students by providing them with scholarships and facilitating their admissions in different colleges and universities across the country. Implementation of the uniform academic calendar has ended a clash of sessions with the rest of the country.

Proposal to implement the uniform academic calendar was moved on many occasions during the former political regimes but it never saw the light of the day. Politicians, who ruled Jammu and Kashmir from 1947 to 2018 never made an attempt to integrate the education system of the Himalayan region with the rest of the country.

They cited inclement weather conditions as a reason for conducting exams in November but more than climate the former regimes had political reasons to do so. By having a different academic calendar than the rest of the country the Kashmir based leaders did a big disservice to students as it wasted their time. They had to wait for months together to join a college or a university.

Integration of academic calendar

It seems that the former rulers wanted to send a message to Pakistan and its agents in Kashmir that they support their agenda of separatism and sedition. To have a different academic session from the rest of the country could have been a ploy to tell the people that Kashmir is different.

However, the August 5, 2019, decision of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, led the regime to end the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and turn it into a Union Territory, ended all the debates about Kashmir and merged J&K into the Union of India completely.

Integration of the academic calendar with the rest of the country is a message to one and all that Kashmir and its people are an integral part of India and no one can challenge it.

Pseudo mainstream politicians who used to play into the hands of separatists have become irrelevant and are struggling to make their presence felt.

During the past three years all the confusions have been cleared. All myths stand shattered. People who used to oppose a shift in academic session to March need to understand that winter is not something which has emerged in recent times. It has been the most important ingredient of Kashmir’s geography since ages. Kashmiris are well equipped in their own way to negotiate the severity of the weather.

Progressive policies

After 2019, the government has implemented progressive policies that have enabled the teachers and students to board the platform loaded with advanced technology. The infrastructure in schools has been improved to ensure that educational institutions keep on functioning even in difficult weather conditions.

Another aspect which the helmsmen have looked into is that schools and colleges reopen in Kashmir after a winter break in February and March. If the classes can commence and students can attend the schools in March then what’s the harm in holding exams in that month?

During the past three years many traditional systems have become redundant and stand replaced by state-of-the-art technology driven systems. All these changes have summed up in the convenience.

Students have been provided with many platforms and a host of opportunities to shape up their careers in the fast changing environment.

Winter no-excuse

Generation-next of Kashmir is well connected with the outside world and has understood that winter is no excuse to stay away from studies. Students have realized that shifting to the March session would provide them with ample time to prepare for their exams. The March session has brought Kashmiri students at par with rest of the geographies across the country or beyond.

A few traditional political parties in Kashmir opposed the government’s move to implement the uniform academic calendar but their rhetoric didn’t find any takers.

Students in Kashmir have understood that the government’s decision to implement a uniform academic calendar would go a long way in shaping up their careers. The move will provide them with a chance to look for more options.

Politicians failed to deliver

It’s unfortunate but true that the former political regimes in Jammu and Kashmir didn’t pay much attention towards addressing the issues that touched the skin of a common man. Politicians in Kashmir despite having all the powers failed to deliver. They made big promises to improve the education sector but failed to convert their pledges into a reality.

Present dispensation in J&K led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, is working hard to address the issues which are important for a common man. Schemes are being implemented and the decisions that need to be taken are being taken without any delay.

Implementation of a uniform academic calendar is all set to open new doors for students as it would enable them to get ready for the crucial competitions and tasks which they have to accomplish.

