Beer lovers can now rock in Jammu and Kashmir as authorities have permitted departmental stores to sell the beverage under its liberalised liquor licensing and sale policy.

The Administrative Council (AC) meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has approved the proposal authorising departmental stores to sell beer and other Ready to Drink (RTD) beverages in urban areas.

An official statement on Tuesday said, “The Administrative Council approved incorporation of liberal provisions in Jammu and Kashmir Liquor License and Sale Rules, 1984 and Excise Policy, 2023-24 for grant of License JKEL-2A for retail sale of Beer and Ready to Drink (RTD) beverages in departmental stores in urban areas of UT.”

The statement added that the departmental stores in a commercial complex, approved by the competent authority, fulfilling conditions like having total carpet area of minimum 1200 sq feet, annual turnover of minimum Rs 5 crores in Jammu and Srinagar cities and Rs 2 crores for stores in other urban areas will be eligible under the scheme. Moreover, chain of departmental stores having annual turnover of more than Rs 10 crores will be eligible to apply for separate licenses for each of its store.

“The departmental store should have been in existence for at least 12 months prior to the date of application. However, this condition shall not be applicable in case of a new/recently opened departmental store belonging to a chain of departmental stores having annual turnover of more than Rs 10 crores.”

“Further the departmental stores should be selling a minimum of six of the category of items including grocery items; frozen foods; confectionery/bakery items; toiletries; cosmetics; household goods; utensils/kitchenware; sports items; electrical/electronic appliances; apparels; and stationery. In addition, no application for the grant of license shall be considered for departmental stores functioning at petrol pumps as per the said decision,” the official statement said.

The council also approved permission to the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation for retail sale of beer and ready to drink beverages in unserved or underserved areas in consultation with the concerned Deputy Commissioners.

