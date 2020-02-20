J&K announces amnesty scheme for power bill defaulters

Jammu, Feb 27 (IANS) The J&K Government on Thursday announced amnesty scheme for power consumers across the Union Territory.

Addressing a press conference here, Principal Secretary Planning, Development and Monitoring, and government spokesman Rohit Kansal said that the decision was taken by the Administrative Council which met on Thursday under the chairmanship of the Lt Governor G.C. Murmu.

He said that the Council approved an amnesty scheme for the power consumers which will come into effect from March 1, 2020.

“As a welfare measure and in order to give an opportunity to power consumers to prevent disconnection of their connections and to facilitate easy payment, the amnesty scheme envisages payment of arrears in three easy instalments,” he said.

Under the scheme, 25 per cent of the payment is to be completed by March 31, 40 per cent by April 30 and the remaining 35 per cent by May 31.

On timely and complete payment, Kansal said that informed that a full waiver of interest and penalty will be provided by the department.

“Consumers who miss the first instalment will lose 5 per cent of the benefit while those missing the second one will lose 10 per cent of the benefit. Failure to fully pay all three instalments by May 31 will, however, lead to immediate disconnection. It has also been decided that after June 1, no power will be supplied to the defaulting customers unless the arrears are cleared in full. It is estimated that waiver of penalties and interests will cost around Rs 600 crore to the government as against total pending dues of Rs 3,000 crore,” he said.

