INDIALIFESTYLE

J&K anti-encroachment drive, farmers & poor want verbal assurances to become official

NewsWire
0
0

Even when there are verbal assurances from the UT government that farmers and poor people having houses or shops on very small areas of state land and ‘Kahcharie’ (grazing land) would not be evicted, a general sense of fear has crept in the Kashmir’s villages.

Official lists of illegal occupants of Kahcharie land in different districts of the Valley publicised include even those farmers and poor people whose illegal occupation is in ‘Marlas’ (One kanal comprises 20 Marlas of land).

For example, the lists of illegal occupants in Ganderbal district include even those in illegal possession of just 1, 2 or 5 Marlas.

“If everybody included in the list of illegal occupants of Kahcharie is evicted, it would be an all pervading chaos, both among the general public and also the administration”, said Ghulam Ahmad Magray of Ganderbal district.

By looking at the following figures, one gets a feel of the magnitude of involvement of men, machinery and the common man if complete eviction till the last Marla of land is carried out.

There are 3,04,366 Kanals of Kahcharie land in 10 districts of the Valley.

Out of this, Anantnag district has 34,309 Kanals of Kahcharie land, Kulgam 22,616, Pulwama 50,537, Shopian 19,514, Srinagar 10,180, Budgam 36,244, Ganderbal 9,261, Baramulla 47,476, Kupwara 53,342 and Bandipora 20,887 Kanals.

The authorities claim that out of the total of Kahcharie land illegally occupied, 1,70,918 Kanals have been restored after eviction of illegal occupants till Sunday.

Government assurance that farmers and poor people would not be impacted by the anti-encroachment drive has still not been confirmed by some official order.

Small farmers and poor people are apprehensive that such orders might come after they have been uprooted from their dwellings. High time for the UT administration to make its verbal assurance official.

20230206-160402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Salim – The Prince of Tides

    Muslim girl married to Hindu youth goes missing, 5 held

    Maha: Scare as crew-less speed-boat with weapons drifts on Raigad shore...

    Odisha govt takes action against 8 corrupt officials