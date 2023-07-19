In order to provide a secured atmosphere to female citizens and to take action against eve teasers and other anti-social elements Jammu and Kashmir police have established an anti-eve teasing quad in Baramulla town.

The squad will be deployed outside Govt Degree College for Women and Government Girls Higher Secondary School Baramulla.

“Female citizens can approach this squad for any issue and to report any crime or violence against them. The squad will conduct patrolling in areas having footfall of women, such as schools, colleges, shopping malls and market places,” police said.

“Police is committed to women safety. Female citizens are requested to come forward with all kind of grievances and we assure them that their safety and security will be ensured at all cost. Female citizens can reach us on following phone numbers: SHO PS Women’s +919596767722; SHO PS Baramulla +919596767710; PCR Baramulla +919596767768,” the police said.

2023071941911