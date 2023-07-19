INDIA

J&K: Anti-eve teasing squad established in Baramulla

NewsWire
0
0

In order to provide a secured atmosphere to female citizens and to take action against eve teasers and other anti-social elements Jammu and Kashmir police have established an anti-eve teasing quad in Baramulla town.

The squad will be deployed outside Govt Degree College for Women and Government Girls Higher Secondary School Baramulla.

“Female citizens can approach this squad for any issue and to report any crime or violence against them. The squad will conduct patrolling in areas having footfall of women, such as schools, colleges, shopping malls and market places,” police said.

“Police is committed to women safety. Female citizens are requested to come forward with all kind of grievances and we assure them that their safety and security will be ensured at all cost. Female citizens can reach us on following phone numbers: SHO PS Women’s +919596767722; SHO PS Baramulla +919596767710; PCR Baramulla +919596767768,” the police said.

2023071941911

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Zomato, Blinkit to cross-leverage customer bases soon: Deepinder Goyal

    Land-for-job-scam: CBI files charge sheet against Lalu, Rabri, Tejashwi

    Post-poll violence in Tripura: Parliamentary team to raise issue in House

    There is pressure here still pressure begins on big stage, says...