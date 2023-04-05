INDIA

J&K Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari gets ‘Z+’ security

NewsWire
0
0

The Central government has provided VIP security of Z+ category to Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari, said sources on Wednesday.

Bukhari was re-elected as the President of his party last month and will hold the post for the coming three years.

A contingent of around 20-24 armed personnel will work in shifts to ensure round-the-clock security for Bukhari.

The Ministry approved the cover on the recommendation of the threat perception report prepared by Central intelligence and security agencies.

The Home Ministry has provided him with the cover of armed commandos that will be jointly provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Jammu and Kashmir Police. The police will take care of his security (Z+) in their jurisdiction, while the CRPF will ensure his security at other places.

20230405-142802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL 2022: Hooda, Badoni help Lucknow reach below-par 158/8 against Gujarat...

    Gurugram: Stopped from smoking inside store, man opens fire

    G20 meeting underway in Dibrugarh

    Rahul skip inauguration of memorial of Kerala Gandhians, state chief apologises