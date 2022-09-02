Syed Altaf Bukhari, president of J&K Apni party said on Friday that a delegation of the party would call on Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to formally demand the restoration of statehood of J&K.

Addressing the media on Friday, Bukhari said that when Apni party was formed in March 2020 three things were at the top of its agenda:

“We demanded that jobs in J&K should be reserved for the residents only. The second agenda point was that land should be owned only by the local residents and the third point was that statehood should be restored.”

“With the grace of God, we have been able to fulfil two out of our three commitments. We were able to get an order from the government whereby jobs are reserved only for the domiciles of J&K.”

“A minimum of 15 years has been fixed for any outsider to become a domicile here. Once an elected government is formed by us, we will increase the minimum period for becoming a domicile for outsiders.”

“Land has been protected to the extent of 95 per cent while only 5 per cent has been made available for outsiders to buy and that too only for setting up industries here.”

“For our third demand for restoration of statehood, we have resolved today to formally approach the Lt Governor for restoration of statehood.”

“Same demand would be formally made by our district committees through the concerned district development commissioners”, Bukhari told the media.

He also said that since the government of India is committed to restoring statehood of J&K, why should it wait for the elections.

“If statehood is to be restored, why can’t this be done before holding the elections here?” Bukhari asked.

