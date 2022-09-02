INDIA

J&K Apni party to formally approach GOI for restoration of statehood

NewsWire
0
0

Syed Altaf Bukhari, president of J&K Apni party said on Friday that a delegation of the party would call on Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to formally demand the restoration of statehood of J&K.

Addressing the media on Friday, Bukhari said that when Apni party was formed in March 2020 three things were at the top of its agenda:

“We demanded that jobs in J&K should be reserved for the residents only. The second agenda point was that land should be owned only by the local residents and the third point was that statehood should be restored.”

“With the grace of God, we have been able to fulfil two out of our three commitments. We were able to get an order from the government whereby jobs are reserved only for the domiciles of J&K.”

“A minimum of 15 years has been fixed for any outsider to become a domicile here. Once an elected government is formed by us, we will increase the minimum period for becoming a domicile for outsiders.”

“Land has been protected to the extent of 95 per cent while only 5 per cent has been made available for outsiders to buy and that too only for setting up industries here.”

“For our third demand for restoration of statehood, we have resolved today to formally approach the Lt Governor for restoration of statehood.”

“Same demand would be formally made by our district committees through the concerned district development commissioners”, Bukhari told the media.

He also said that since the government of India is committed to restoring statehood of J&K, why should it wait for the elections.

“If statehood is to be restored, why can’t this be done before holding the elections here?” Bukhari asked.

20220902-163804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Anupam Kher: Heartening to see people helping selflessly

    Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan have a hilarious face-off on Twitter

    Curl up under a blanket, and settle into these Netflix shows

    Vardhman Group funds treatment of poor at PGIMER