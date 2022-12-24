The J&K Department of Social Welfare on Saturday informed that applications for grant of pension under the Integrated Social Security Scheme (ISSS) shall be submitted online and the beneficiaries are no longer required to visit the offices of the department.

As per a communique issued here, the Department of Social Welfare had already accorded sanction to the implementation of the J&K Integrated Social Security Rules 2022 vide an order dated September 8, as per which applications for grant of pension under ISSS shall be submitted online.

The department also clarified that all the existing/prospective beneficiaries shall upload necessary documents on the portal https://jansugam.jk.gov.in in order to receive financial assistance under the scheme.

Applications/documents shall be submitted through online mode only and the parties concerned are not required to visit the offices of the Social Welfare Department for the said purpose.

However for special assistance for filing online applications/documents, those concerned may contact the social workers of the department or visit the tehsil social welfare/district social welfare offices.

