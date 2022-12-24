INDIA

J&K: Applications for pension under ISSS to be submitted online now

NewsWire
0
0

The J&K Department of Social Welfare on Saturday informed that applications for grant of pension under the Integrated Social Security Scheme (ISSS) shall be submitted online and the beneficiaries are no longer required to visit the offices of the department.

As per a communique issued here, the Department of Social Welfare had already accorded sanction to the implementation of the J&K Integrated Social Security Rules 2022 vide an order dated September 8, as per which applications for grant of pension under ISSS shall be submitted online.

The department also clarified that all the existing/prospective beneficiaries shall upload necessary documents on the portal https://jansugam.jk.gov.in in order to receive financial assistance under the scheme.

Applications/documents shall be submitted through online mode only and the parties concerned are not required to visit the offices of the Social Welfare Department for the said purpose.

However for special assistance for filing online applications/documents, those concerned may contact the social workers of the department or visit the tehsil social welfare/district social welfare offices.

20221224-224603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Is CBI acquiring reputation of being a drain inspector?

    17.95% polling recorded in first 3 hrs in Bengal

    SC grants pre-arrest bail to Bengal CM’s poll agent in murder...

    Pfizer to set up global drug development centre in India