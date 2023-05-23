INDIALIFESTYLE

J&K approves absorption of 145 Centaur Hotel staff into JKTDC, JKCCC & SKICC

NewsWire
0
0

The Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council, which met under Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday, has given approval to the absorption of 145 employees of Hotel Corporation of India Limited (HCIL) working at Centaur Lake View Hotel in Srinagar in different corporations under the Tourism Department, an official statement said on Tuesday.

“The decision was taken on the recommendations of the committee that the existing staff of the Hotel Corporation of India Limited will be absorbed by the UT of J&K on the existing terms and conditions while the payment of retirement gratuity and other benefits of the employees for the period they worked with HCIL will be borne by the latter,” the statement said.

“The Hotel Corporation of India had 145 permanent employees of Centaur Lake View Hotel as on 01.05.2023, who will be absorbed on existing terms and conditions in Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation Ltd (JKTDC), Jammu and Kashmir Cable Car Corporation Ltd (JKCCC), and Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), Srinagar, as per their requirement and absorptive capacity to be determined by the Tourism Department,” it added.

20230523-215003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Satta Bazar’s predictions for Assembly polls proven correct

    IND v SA: Snake on field, floodlight failure cause stoppages in...

    RTI reply: ‘No commonly delineated’ LAC between India-China

    Wedding in family brings Yadav clan together