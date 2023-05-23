The Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council, which met under Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday, has given approval to the absorption of 145 employees of Hotel Corporation of India Limited (HCIL) working at Centaur Lake View Hotel in Srinagar in different corporations under the Tourism Department, an official statement said on Tuesday.

“The decision was taken on the recommendations of the committee that the existing staff of the Hotel Corporation of India Limited will be absorbed by the UT of J&K on the existing terms and conditions while the payment of retirement gratuity and other benefits of the employees for the period they worked with HCIL will be borne by the latter,” the statement said.

“The Hotel Corporation of India had 145 permanent employees of Centaur Lake View Hotel as on 01.05.2023, who will be absorbed on existing terms and conditions in Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation Ltd (JKTDC), Jammu and Kashmir Cable Car Corporation Ltd (JKCCC), and Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), Srinagar, as per their requirement and absorptive capacity to be determined by the Tourism Department,” it added.

