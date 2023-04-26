INDIA

J&K approves proposal for 4G saturation of all uncovered villages

The Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council (AC), which met under Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday, has approved transfer of land free of charge in favour of BSNL for the saturation of 4G mobile services in all the uncovered villages across J&K, an official statement said.

“This decision is in consonance with the policy decision of the Union government for providing land free of charge for saturation of 4G mobile services. In J&K, there are 303 villages which will be covered under the scheme, and will lead to saturation of 4G services and ensure seamless connectivity under the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF),” the statement said.

The Administrative Council has also fixed a timeline of 15 days for the deputy commissioners to complete the task for identification of land for all the 303 villages which are uncovered.

“Saturation of 4G mobile services in the uncovered villages across J&K shall play a very important role and improve network facility for uncovered villages in all the districts across the UT,” the statement added.

