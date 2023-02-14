INDIALIFESTYLE

J&K approves Rs 176 cr project to boost fish production

The Jammu and Kashmir government has approved Rs 176 crore project to boost fish production and to overcome challenges like outdated infrastructure, inbreeding depression and limited variety of aquaculture species, an official said on Tuesday.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department (APD), Atal Dulloo said: “The aim of the project is to promote sustainable development of fisheries for nutritional security, employment generation, and economic prosperity.”

The programme aims to increase fish production, productivity, and growth rate, as well as to strengthen social security and welfare measures for the fishing community, facilitate improved post-harvest practices and value addition, and create market linkages, he said.

“One of the prime requisites for successful aquaculture is the availability of good quality fish seed. The technical programme under the project includes importing genetically improved varieties of fish seed to ensure the overall success of fish farming practices,” Dulloo said.

He further said that in addition to importing genetically improved fish seed, the technical programme also aims to establish new hatchery units and upgrade existing ones on modern scientific lines.

Under the programme, the government also plans to establish 10 new trout hatcheries and two carp hatcheries, and upgrade eight carp and 10 trout units.

