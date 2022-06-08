INDIA

J&K approves scheme for promotion of migrants employed under PM package

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday approved a scheme for the promotion of migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees recruited under the Prime Minister’s special rehabilitation package, an official statement said.

“The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lt governor, Manoj Sinha, today approved the scheme for promotion of PM package employees.

“This will remove the bottleneck in career progression of employees appointed under the PM package,” it said.

According to the statement, the scheme envisages maintaining separate seniority for Kashmiri migrant employees appointed under the PM package, by respective appointing departments which will run parallel to the seniority of regular employees and will take effect from the date of appointment against the supernumerary posts under the package.

“Accordingly, the Administrative Council sanctioned creation of pre-facto supernumerary posts at corresponding higher levels to pave way for timely career progression of Kashmiri migrant employees, by reducing the supernumerary posts at lower levels in the same ratio. However, these promotions will be based on seniority and eligibility requirements as per the recruitments rules,” it said.

It also said that for maintaining the package’s “spirit”, “all posts under the PM Package have been re-designated as divisional level posts in Kashmir Division. The new structure will provide avenues for in-situ promotion to all PM Package employees as per eligibility and seniority”.

“The implementation of the scheme will be monitored at the highest level to ensure that the eligible employees avail the benefits of the scheme at the earliest.

“Pertinently, during the financial year 2008-09, Prime Minister’s Package was rolled out for return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Migrants to the Kashmir valley which included various incentives like housing, employment, transit accommodations etc. The employment component of the package extended employment to 6000 eligible candidates by creating various supernumerary posts in different departments.”

