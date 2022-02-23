J&K approves transfer of land for various public purposes

The J&K Administrative Council (AC) which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Wednesday approved the proposal of Revenue Department to transfer various parcels of land for public purposes.

The Administrative Council approved the transfer of land measuring 63 Kanal four Marla in favour of Higher Education Department for construction of a new Government Degree College in village Firsal, District Kulgam.

The decision aims to provide quality higher education opportunities to students of the region and boost employment of teaching and non-teaching staff through various recruiting agencies.

Moreover, approval was given to the transfer of land measuring two Kanal and five Marla in favour of Health and Medical Education Department for construction of a health centre at Jawaharpora in District Pulwama. Once completed, the institution will provide modern medical facilities to the people of the area.

The Administrative Council further approved the transfer of land measuring five Kanal in favour of Revenue Department for construction of a police post at Newa at village Malawari, District Pulwama. The new police post in the local area will keep a check on illegal activities, security-related incidents, and will allow the police to respond to any law and order situation and natural disaster in a timely manner.

Another parcel of land measuring 148 Kanal situated in village Dambra, Tehsil Mahanpur, District Kathua was transferred in favour of Prisons Department for construction of High Security Prison in the district along with the transfer of State land measuring 160 Kanal four Marla situated at village Dambra, Tehsil Mahanpur, District Kathua as Shamlat Deh (Mehfooz Kahcharai) in lieu of the land proposed for High Security Prison.

The construction of High Security Prison for lodging treasonous and insurgent criminals aims at meeting the security requirements of the region and strengthening the national security.

