Indian forces are taking new steps to develop the skills of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. To achieve this goal in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in the Kashmir valley, new festivals are being organised by the Central and state governments as well as the Indian forces to provide a platform to these youth.

In this regard, recently, in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, which is considered to be very sensitive, the Army organised the ‘South Kashmir Youth Festival’ in collaboration with the district administration.

An official of the administration said that the objective of the festival is to guide the youth here towards the right path and provide them a platform to showcase their talents.

During the festival, stalls were set up by various private companies to provide employment to the local youth, where the youth were made aware of various sources of employment.

On this occasion, children from different schools presented colourful cultural programmes which were well appreciated. Certificates were also distributed to special persons during the festival.

A large number of young people participated in the festival, while on this occasion, people who performed prominently in various fields shared their experiences with the young people.

He termed such measures as welcome and described it as an important need of the present time.

According to the youth who are part of the festival, drugs and unemployment are major challenges for the Kashmiri youth in the current situation and such programmes will be effective in dealing with this challenge.

He said that through such programmes, recreational moments are available to reduce mental stress, and at the same time, encouragement is given to follow the right direction through career counselling.

It should be noted that the Indian Army has been active in Kashmir for a long time through anti-militancy operations as well as other welfare programmes.

According to the army, through such programmes, there are hopes to further improve the coordination between the people and the army.

20220928-201604