INDIALIFESTYLE

J&K assents to amend certain provisions of Land Reforms Act

NewsWire
0
0

The Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council, which met under the chairmanship of Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha gave its assent to authorise the Revenue Department to move an amendment to certain sections of the Agrarian Reforms Act, 1976, officials said on Sunday.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lt. Governor and Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir attended the meeting.

The proposed amendments shall lift the prohibition on the transfer of land vested under some sections of the Act and to bring these lands at par with the land vested under section 8 of the said Act.

The proposed amendment bill will be submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs for placing in the Parliament for enactment.

The enactment will be a relief to such land holders who were vested land under section 6, 7 and 12 of the Agrarian Reforms Act, as this would enable them to sell off their land parcels, which was earlier prohibited under the Agrarian Reforms Act, 1976.

The amendment will also lead to the vesting of revisional power to the Financial Commissioner Revenue which shall facilitate to dispose of the cases arising out of the said Act in the larger interest of the public.

20230122-201804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Five kg opium worth Rs 5 cr seized in UP district

    DMK does not respect women: Ramadoss

    Quad’s success very important for regional, global stability: Modi

    Dassehra rallies: Sharad Pawar advises Thackeray-Shinde not to ‘cross limits’