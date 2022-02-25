INDIA

J&K Bank launches e-portal to track loan applications under govt sponsored schemes

By NewsWire
The Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, Arun Kumar Mehta, on Friday launched the J&K Bank GSS e-portal for real-time tracking of credit applications under government sponsored schemes and described it as an important step towards transparency in the processing of loan applications in the bank.

He said this initiative will address the longstanding concerns surrounding the processing of GS loan applications in the bank and enable the applicants and the sponsoring agencies to make timely interventions as and when necessary.

Mehta said the applicant has a right to know about the status of his loan application, especially the reasons underlying rejection of his application.

Mehta asked the department to enable the portal to send SMS alerts to the applicants intimating the reasons of rejection of their loan requests immediately after the rejections are made.

He asked the bank to ensure that this portal is mobile enabled and all 15 centrally sponsored schemes are integrated with the portal by March 15.

