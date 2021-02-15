As mercury continued its upward trend in J&K and Ladakh, bright sunshine marked Monday in both union territories.

Officials of meteorological department said fair weather is likely to continue for another six or seven days with probability of days and nights becoming more comfortable.

Residents in the Kashmir Valley feel advent of Spring could be earlier than expected this year.

Srinagar had minus 0.3, Pahalgam minus 4.3 and Gulmarg minus 3 as the minimum temperature of the day.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 10.3, Kargil minus 11.4 and Drass minus 19.7 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu city 10.4, Katra 10.0, Batote 5.2, Bannihal 4.0 and Bhaderwah had 2.3 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperatures.

IANS

