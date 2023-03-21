Amid vociferous protests by the Congress-led opposition, the budget for Jammu and Kashmir was passed in Lok Sabha through voice vote on Tuesday.

Soon after passing the budget for the union territory and also the demands for grants (second batch) for the current fiscal, the lower house was adjourned till Thursday.

The demands for grants for 2022-23 (second batch) entail withdrawing of funds from the Consolidated Fund of India by the central government for meeting the expenses for the remaining period of 2022-23.

As the lower house convened at 2 p.m., Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the Chair, allowed laying of papers.

However as soon as Agrawal took up the process of initiating discussion on the Jammu and Kashmir budget, the Congress-led opposition members rushed to the Well of the House, shouting slogans, seeking JPC probe in Adani matter.

While TMC members sat quietly in their seats, other opposition parties like JDU, Samajwadi Party and NCP stood near their seats in protest.

JDU members were also later seen standing in the Well of the House.

Amid slogan shouting by Congress and DMK members in the Well of the House, who also displayed placards, the budget for Jammu and Kashmir was passed by voice vote after allowing only BJP MP from Jammu, Jugal Kishore Sharma to speak on it.

The moment Sharma ended his brief speech, the budget along with demands for grants (second batch) for 2022-23 was passed by voice vote.

Soon after the passage of the budget for Jammu and Kashmir, BJP members too rose from their seats and started shouting slogans, seeking Rahul Gandhi’s apology for his remarks on democracy.

Amid ensuing chaos, Agrawal adjourned the House till Thursday.

20230321-145403