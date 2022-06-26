Basant Kumar Rath, a senior IPS officer (RR-2000) has submitted his resignation to the Jammu and Kashmir government so that he can join electoral politics.

Rath, who holds the rank of an IGP, said in his resignation letter addressed to the union territory’s chief secretary, “I wish to resign from the Indian Police Service in order to be able to participate in electoral politics.

“Please consider this letter as my request for resignation/voluntary retirement and process it accordingly”.

Rath has been a highly controversial police officer whose conduct was always problematic for his seniors. He was placed under suspension around two years ago.

20220626-123003