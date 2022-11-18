The recruitment process under Agnipath Scheme is going on in Jammu and Kashmir. On November 14, a written test was conducted for candidates who were selected from Kashmir and Ladakh. Candidates from Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Pulwama, Budgam, Kupwara, Shopian, Ganderbal, Bandipora participated in the written test.

The exam was held at Army Public School Badami Bagh Cantonment Srinagar. The recruitment rally was held in Hyder Baig Patan from 17 to 30 September 2022. The examination was conducted well. The defense spokesperson told Malap News Network that the results of the written test will be released within 14 days and will be uploaded on the official website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. Apart from this, no letter etc. will be sent to any candidate.

Candidates can approach Army Recruiting Office at Srinagar for more documents and accessories, three days after declaration of results.

This joint entrance exam was conducted in Agnivir General Duty, Agnivir Technical, Agnivir Clerk/Stowkeeper Technical and Agnivir Tradesman categories in which 3,000 candidates participated. Selected candidates have to report for training on December 31, 2022.

