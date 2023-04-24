INDIA

J&K: Candle march pays tribute to soldiers killed in April 20 terror attack

People carried out a candle march on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch town to remember the soldiers killed in a terror attack on April 20.

“People of Poonch carried out a candle march in the memory of the bravehearts who laid down their lives for the nation in the dastardly coward act carried out by the Pakistani terrorists on April 20, 2023,” a Defence Ministry statement said,

Five army soldiers were killed and one critically injured in an ambush by terrorists in the Bhata Dhurian area of Poonch district on April 20.

Terrorists used armour piercing bullets and grenades to target an army vehicle in which soldiers were travelling in the Bhata Dhurian area.

