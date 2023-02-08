The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested two persons — a Jammu and Kashmir government official, and a lecturer — in a bribe case.

The arrested individuals have been identified as — Sajad Ahmad, chief accounts officer, Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation and Shokat Ali, lecturer at Polytechnic College, Jammu.

Ahmad demanded a bribe of Rs 2.3 lakh through Ali from a man for processing payment regarding the bills submitted by his firm.

“The case was registered on the basis of a complaint against the accused,” a CBI official said.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2.3 lakh from the complainant.

“Searches were conducted at the official and residential premises of the accused,” a CBI official said.

Both the accused will be presented at a Jammu court on February 9.

