J&K Chief Secy orders speedy clearance of jam on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, chairing a meeting on Sunday to take stock of traffic movement on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, impressed upon authorities to clear the stranded traffic within 24 hours and certify it.

The meeting was virtually attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, both the Divisional Commissioners, Secretary, Transport, IG, Traffic, the Deputy Commissioners concerned and other senior officers from Traffic Department and the National Highways Authority of India.

The Chief Secretary directed the Traffic Department to formulate a viable plan for smooth movement of traffic on the highway in association with fruit growers.

He asked them to ensure that the fruit-laden trucks leaving from valley should reach their destinations without any undue delay.

Mehta urged them to submit daily reports to his office about the travel time and number of vehicles reaching Jammu or Srinagar leaving from opposite directions. He also told them to publish daily the number of vehicles stranded including place and reasons thereof. He asked them to simultaneously give time required for restoration of the normal traffic on this road.

For seasonal migration, the Tribal Affairs Department and Deputy Commissioners were directed to facilitate the “Deras” to move on the highway in trucks along with their family members and livestock. They were asked to make these arrangements for their easement and better traffic management on this vital link between the capital cities.

