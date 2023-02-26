INDIALIFESTYLE

J&K chief secy reviews traffic scenario on Srinagar-Jammu NH

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta on Sunday held a virtual meeting to take stock of the traffic movement on the NH-44 — Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, an official said.

The Chief Secretary took stock of the pace of restoration of the double-laning of the damaged portions of the road near Cafeteria Morh and Mehar.

“He directed the Traffic Department to augment their personnel on the portions of the highway damaged by the adverse weather recently. He reiterated that the travel time taken by light motor vehicles should be restricted to around 6-7 hours to reach from one city to another,” a statement noted.

Mehta also stressed putting in place a robust communication and information mechanism by Traffic Police so as to regulate heavy motor vehicles’ traffic at critical points like Qazigund- Banihal, Banihal Market, Ramban, Sherbibi, Panthayal, Mehar, etc.

He directed the authorities to ensure that heavy vehicles are allowed to ply on the road so that the down-side convoy does not meet the opposite one at critical junctions.

“He stressed on enforcing lane discipline in the critical stretches between Ramban and Banihal by penalising the violators,” the statement said.

“Mehta also took stock of the construction works on different projects presently under progress. He exhorted them to make all out efforts to make the T5 tunnel on Panthiyal stretch of the highway functional by March 15, Jaiswal Bridge by March 31, and double lane of Ramban Flyover and Banihal by-pass by April 15 this year,” the statement added.

