J&K on Tuesday reported 85 fresh Covid cases, even as no fresh death due to the virus was recorded in the past 24 hours, officials said.

As many as 94 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

An official bulletin said that of the 85 new coronavirus cases, 12 are from Jammu division and 73 from Kashmir division.

J&K’s Covid tally has mounted to 126,589, while 123,811 have been recovered. The death toll has touched 1,958.

The number of active cases is 820 out of which 185 are from Jammu division and 635 from Kashmir.

–IANS

sq/sdr/