J&K on Saturday reported 866 new Covid cases and 14 fatalities, even as the infection spread continue to decline in the Union Territory, health officials said.

The 14 deaths — 8 from Jammu division and 6 from Kashmir division– have pushed the toll to 4,174.

As many as 2,153 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Saturday, even as another case of mucormycosis was reported.

So far, 19 cases of black fungus infection have been reported here.

There are 16,284 active cases out of which 6,022 are from Jammu division and 10,262 from Kashmir division.

–IANS

