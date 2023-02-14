The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a college principal on Tuesday for demanding and accepting bribe.

Official sources said Professor Tariq Ashai, the Principal of a government degree college Pattan in Baramulla district, was arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 60,000 in Srinagar city.

“A case was registered based on the complaint by the complainant in ACB police station.

“A team of sleuths was organised and Tariq Ashai was arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 60,000 in presence of witnesses,” an official said, adding that he is lodged in a Srinagar police station while further investigations are on.

