The President of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), G.A. Mir, was not allowed by the authorities to proceed to Kishtwar on Friday where some Congress activists were injured during protests a day before.

Mir told IANS over phone, “I was going to Kishtwar to meet some of our youth Congress activists who were injured in police lathi charge in the town yesterday. I had crossed the Sinthan Top, but was stopped by a large contingent of police at the Potato Farm.

“I told the policemen that I was going to Kishtwar with my son and wanted to express solidarity with the youth injured during yesterday’s protests. But I was not allowed to move forward and remained stranded at Potato Farm for four hours. Now I am coming back to Srinagar.”

A statement issued by JKPCC leaders, including former legislators, has criticised the authorities for using force against peaceful Congress protesters and for not allowing the JKPCC president to visit Kishtwar.

