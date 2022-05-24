A Jammu and Kashmir Police officer was killed and his daughter injured in a militant attack in Srinagar on Tuesday, police said.

Police sources said that militants fired at policeman, Saifullah Qadri and his daughter in Anchar area of Srinagar.

“The policeman and his daughter received bullet injuries in this attack. Both were shifted to the hospital where the policeman succumbed to critical injuries.

“The daughter of the slain policeman is being treated at the hospital. The area has been surrounded for searches,” a source said.

