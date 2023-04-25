INDIA

J&K court directs former IAS officer to appear in biological father dispute case

A court in J&K on Tuesday directed a former IAS officer to appear in person in the biological father dispute case.

A Srinagar-based woman has alleged that the former IAS officer Sudhanshu Pandey married her and a girl child was born during their wedlock. Later, the former bureaucrat abandoned her and the baby, the woman alleged.

The woman has changed her counsel to get speedy justice and to prove that the former IAS officer is the biological father of her girl child.

Mir Naveed Gul, the lawyer of the woman, has said that the court of second additional Munsiff Srinagar has issued fresh directions asking the defendant to appear in person so that his statement can be recorded.

The court has asked Pandey to appear in person and depose in writing whether he consents to a DNA test if the court orders one to prove whether or not he is the biological father of the child.

