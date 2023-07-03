INDIA

J&K: Crime Branch carries out searches over criminal manipulation of electronic data (Ld)

The Economic Offences Wing of the Crime Branch (Kashmir) on Monday carried out searches at multiple places here over criminal manipulation of electronic data.

A statement issued by the Crime Branch (Kashmir) said that the teams in the presence of the executive duty magistrate carried out searches at the residences and office premises of accused/suspect individuals allegedly involved in Case FIR No’s. 27/2023 and 28/2023 of P/S EOW, Srinagar (CB-Kashmir).

“The cases pertain to the criminal manipulation/tampering of electronic and other data which enabled the perpetrators to fraudulently claim refund of Income tax shown to have been earlier deducted at source.

“These criminal acts have resulted in wrongful pecuniary gain running into crores of rupees to the accused individuals while causing a corresponding financial loss to the Income Tax Department, Government of India.

“These cases had been registered on 25-05-2023 upon receipt of a complaint from the office of the Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Srinagar.

“The searches were carried out as part of the ongoing investigation of the cases. Due diligence and all procedures mandated by law were followed in conducting the searches.

“No arrests were made during the search operation. However, some incriminating documents, desktop & laptop computers etc. have been recovered and seized. These have been taken on record for examination and further analysis as probable evidence in the cases”, the statement read.

“Investigation of the cases is progressing satisfactorily and further updates would be shared at an opportune time in the future”.

