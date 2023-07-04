INDIA

J&K crime branch raids eight locations in Srinagar

Crime branch of J-K police on Monday raided eight locations of chartered accountants in Srinagar district.

The places where the offices of the chartered accountants were raided include Rajbagh, Soura, Gulab Bagh, Batmaloo, Parimpora and three other places in Srinagar district.

The crime branch officials said that the details of the searches will be shared with the media through a press statement at the conclusion of the operation.

It must be mentioned that recently there were reports of fake income tax returns being submitted by some government employees to evade tax with the assistance of some local chartered accountants.

